Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Tarceva (Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

Tarceva (Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) is the most common lung cancer, and the second-most common cancer in men and women. Historically, the treatment paradigm has centered around chemotherapy. However, the launch of targeted therapies for patients with specific biomarkers has begun to fragment the NSCLC treatment landscape into smaller niche patient populations. Over the forecast period, this trend will continue with the launch of multiple new drugs in several new drug classes to address the high unmet need among NSCLC patients, and provide new treatment options for previously underserved populations. Launch of premium-priced drug candidates combined with increasing incident cases of the disease will be major drivers of growth in the major markets.



Roche/Genentechs Tarceva is an EGFR TKI delivered as a daily oral tablet. It is approved by the FDA for use as a maintenance monotherapy and in second-line treatment after failure of at least one prior chemotherapy regimen for all patients, regardless of EGFR mutation status. In May 2013, the US FDA approved Tarcevas label extension into the first-line therapy of EGFR-mutant patients, along with an EGFR companion diagnostic developed by Roche Diagnostics.



Scope



- Overview of NSCLC, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on Tarceva including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for Tarceva for the top nine countries from 2012 to 2022.

- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, India and China.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for NSCLC

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Tarceva performance

- Obtain sales forecast for Tarceva from 2012-2022 in top nine countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, India and China)



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