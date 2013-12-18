Targacept , Inc. (NASDAQ:TRGT) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Targacept , Inc. (NASDAQ:TRGT) shares over potential securities laws violations by Targacept and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



If you purchased shares of Targacept , Inc. (NASDAQ:TRGT), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Targacept , Inc. (NASDAQ:TRGT) concerning whether a series of statements by Targacept ,. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Targacept , Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $97.64 million in 2011 to $57.86 million in 2012 while its Net Loss decreased from $8.53 million in 2011 to $7.00 million in 2012.



Shares of Targacept , Inc. grew from under $ in late 2012 to as high as $6.08 per share on December 16, 2013.



Then on December 16, 2013, Targacept , Inc. announced negative Top-Line Results from Phase 2b Clinical Trial of TC-5619 in Schizophrenia.



Shares of Targacept , Inc. dropped on December 17, 2013, to as low as $3.91 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Targacept , Inc. (NASDAQ:TRGT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com