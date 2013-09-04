Target Audience Provides Global Marketing Research to Clientele

Sydney, Nova Scotia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Target Audience Market Research has launched their services providing key marketing to business large and small.



Founded in 2012, Target Audience Intelligence provides distinct objectives; gathering information about potential companies and persons, analyzing said data along with understanding information accumulated by other bureaus in order to provide a goal assembly investigation for your executives, and bearing out and overseeing tactical marketing operations.



The central task of Target Audience is designed to aid enterprise in considering ways to be more effective with supplying applicable information to calculated targets. Advanced technology and a classified intelligence system are at the center of market research intelligence. These developments permit the identification of when, where, and how to advance visibility and capture high priority impressions.



Target Audience systematically implements a strategic campaign narrowcasting in broadband to your high priority targets and persons of interest. This in combination with Guerrilla marketing equips us to work to lower your cost per client.



The team specializes in Google Adwords, PPC campaign setup, and management services, as well as SEO and social media management. Additionally the provide servies regarding: graphic design services, voice over services, audio commercial production, directory submission, and page rank building.



For more information regarding Target Audience’s individuals are encouraged to contact (person) at either 1-902-481-1001 via email at admin@targetaudience.ca To learn about the services offered, please visit: www.TargetAudience.ca



Media Contact

Target Audience Market Research

http://www.targetaudience.ca