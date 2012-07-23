Targeted Traffic and Guaranteed Paid Signup Services Are Now Available from Consumer Marketing Firm

Madison, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- Online marketing company Consumer Marketing Firm has announced the launch of two new services aimed at helping businesses gain qualified, targeted traffic and guaranteed paid signups or sales. The two new services add to the company’s wide range of effective and affordable Internet marketing programs and provide businesses with the attention and sales they require to be successful.



Most businesses know the importance of having an attractive, user-friendly website in today’s Internet-driven world. However, understanding how to get traffic to website is one of the most challenging and most essential elements in running a prosperous online company.



Consumer Marketing Firm’s new targeted traffic service helps businesses of any size or type receive qualified traffic and the highest conversion rates possible.



According to Consumer Marketing Firm, “Using breakthrough technology, our service enables you to reach your targeted audience through your niche market and geographic locations that you choose. This technique yields superb conversions and results compared to hit-or-miss ad platforms, as it effectively targets the specific audience that you have in mind.”



Businesses can choose the number of site visitors they would like to receive per day, and Consumer Marketing Firm will begin delivering highly qualified traffic. The company guarantees each targeted visitor will be completely unique, with no repeat traffic, and that no traffic exchanges are used.



A large number of well-known companies, including Best Buy, Starbucks, Netflix and Kellogg’s, have already been impressed with the targeted traffic services available from Consumer Marketing Firm.



For companies featuring an online business opportunity or product, Consumer Marketing Firm’s new paid signups service handpicks individuals who match each company’s unique offering and who have the funds available to make a purchase.



According to the site, “We advertise your website to people who are highly interested in your product, service or home business and who are guaranteed to purchase your product or service or join.”



Businesses can choose the country they wish to target and the number of paid signups/sales they wish to receive. Consumer Marketing Firm guarantees they will never provide a duplicate sign up and that every signup/sale will come with a name, email address, address and will be 100 percent contactable.



The company also offers guaranteed free signup services and email marketing services.



For more information about the company’s new targeted traffic or paid signup services, visit http://ConsumerMarketingFirm.com/



About Consumer Marketing Firm

Consumer Marketing Firm is a privately owned online marketing firm that proudly serves more than 36,000 clients primarily to bring advertising to the Internet masses and to make it easily attainable for everyone. More than 83 percent of the company’s clients are repeat customers due to the great service and professionalism they receive. In the rapidly expanding industry for online advertising and e-business intelligence, Consumer Marketing Firm continues to take the golden lead on quality support and service.