Tarmac Launches Biggest Ever Logistics Recruitment Drive

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2022 -- Construction materials business, Tarmac, is responsible for some of the most high-profile projects involving tarmac, including resurfacing Silverstone racetrack in 2019 for the Grand Prix and the Catesby Tunnel, which is the longest underground automotive test track in Europe. Now, Tarmac has announced that it is undertaking its biggest ever recruitment drive in key areas such as logistics. A total of 185 job opportunities are available across the business, from entry level roles in logistics through to jobs in HR. Part of the motivation for the recruitment drive has been acknowledging the need to attract new generations and fresh talent into the industry and combining this with the learning opportunities available through the more experienced established workforce. Tarmac is something that has had an impact on everyone's life at some point, from the roads we drive on to schools, hospitals and homes. As a logistics headhunter, it's exciting to see so many opportunities available with such a well-established name.



DSJ Global is a logistics headhunter keen to help make the kinds of connections that will support businesses like Tarmac through to new phases of growth. The firm was established in 2004 and helps organisations all over the UK - and beyond - to secure business critical talent in the end-to-end supply chain. As well as being a logistics headhunter, the firm also has a range of expertise in connected fields, such as procurement hiring and technical operations jobs. The team has worked with a broad spectrum of organisations, from small, innovative start-ups through to well-established international businesses. As a result, the team has developed a network of contacts with hiring managers across the industry. Plus, DSJ Global has nurtured a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years. Thanks to a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, DSJ Global is able to create hiring options for every recruitment need.



As a logistics headhunter in the UK, DSJ Global has a nationwide reach that includes major hubs such as Manchester, Birmingham and London. The firm is also part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce, which provides a unique global dimension to what the team is able to offer to both clients and candidates. The British team is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Given the challenges that have faced the industry in recent years, it has been hugely beneficial for DSJ Global to be a logistics headhunter with an agile approach and a strong internal team. The firm invests heavily in its people - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are currently many different roles available via the firm today, including Purchasing Manager, Logistics and Customs Expert and Project Buyer.



The team at DSJ Global said, "A pressure cooker year for the Supply Chain sector means 2022 could be unpredictable. One thing is for certain though, and that is the need for talent. Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes created a multitude of challenges that only the best of the best can solve, and therefore demand for top-tier Supply Chain talent is going nowhere.



The need for talent who have extensive experience in Strategic Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain is huge. Such demand means companies are having to resort to extreme benefits packages and high compensation to attract the talent they attain for, and therefore having a talent partner to guide them through these difficult times is invaluable.



Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes may have been 2021's story, but much of last year's challenges are shaping this year. As Supply Chains continue to be under the world's spotlight, the need for top-tier talent is still a pressing issue."



