Tarot Parlor's 1st Anniversary

Longmont, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- It has been one year since the doors of the Arcanus Tarot Parlor in Longmont creaked open. Though many were surprised when Colorado’s first Victorian style Tarot Parlor first appeared, and predicted it wouldn’t last, Arcanus has had a freshman year full of metaphysical fun, service to others, and ghostly delights!



In these short twelve months, hundreds of people have paid a visit to the parlor to seek intuitive guidance, take a class, hang out with the free discussion groups, or attend one of the near legendary Arcanus séances. “In addition to the usually serious nature of the personal readings,” explains Dennis Perez, co-owner of Arcanus, “There is always something fun and maybe slightly odd going on.”



From the collections of arcane books and artifacts, to the furnishings and old style dress suits of the owners themselves, a step into Arcanus is a step into the past. “And this past,” says David MacKenzie, the other founder, “Is one that we fill with wonder and amazement at the magick that surrounds us all!” They are so sure of being able to stir this wonder within their guests that they are the only psychic establishment in Colorado to offer a complete money back guarantee on any service they provide. And they have never in their first year had any guest less than absolutely delighted!



About Arcanus Tarot Parlor

The Arcanus Tarot Parlor is located at 1430 Nelson Road Suite 205 in Longmont, and provides client readings by appointment, classes on psychic subjects, and séances both public and private. Arcanus can be reached by either calling (303) 803-3219, or visiting their website at http://www.arcanusmagickus.com.