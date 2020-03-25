Tartaric Acid Market 2020 to 2026 : Top Companies ATP Group, Merck, Omkar Specialty Chemicals

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- The basic objective of the report is to define, segment, and project the global market size for tartaric acid on the basis of application, source, type, and region. Other objectives include analyzing the opportunities in the market for stakeholders, providing a competitive landscape of market trends, analyzing the macro and microeconomic indicators of this market to provide factor analysis and to project the growth rate of the global market. The base year considered for the study is 2018, while the forecast period considered is from 2019 to 2026.



Global Tartaric Acid Market was valued at USD 226.58 Million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% to reach USD 349.53 Million by 2026



This report includes estimations of the tartaric acid market size in terms of value (USD million). Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the size of the global tartaric acid market and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. The key players in the market have been identified through secondary research. Sources include press releases; paid databases such as Factiva and Bloomberg; annual reports; and financial journals. Their market shares in respective regions have also been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and were verified through primary sources. The figure below shows the breakdown of the profiles of the industry experts that participated in the primary discussions.



Segment by Key players:

- ATP Group

- Merck

- Omkar Specialty Chemicals

- Changmao Biochemical Engineering

- Tarac Technologies



Segment by Source Type:

- Grapes & sun-dried raisins

- Maleic anhydride

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Food & beverages

- Pharmaceuticals

- Cosmetics & personal care products

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Tartaric Acid Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Tartaric Acid Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Tartaric Acid Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Tartaric Acid Market Forecast

4.5.1. Tartaric Acid Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Tartaric Acid Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Tartaric Acid Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Tartaric Acid Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Tartaric Acid Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Tartaric Acid Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Tartaric Acid Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Tartaric Acid Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Tartaric Acid Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Tartaric Acid Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Tartaric Acid Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Tartaric Acid Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



