New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2021 -- The Tartaric Acid Market globally was valued at USD 227 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 348.9 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5%. The reason for the growth of the market for tartaric acid is the different uses of it as a component used for producing or manufacturing. This acid is found in most plants. It is used as raw material for the synthesis of as many chemical laboratories. The baking soda, i.e., sodium bicarbonate is another application for tartaric acid, which is used in many applications. The cosmetics and personal care products also find applications of this acid. The Pharmaceutical industry finds the application of tartaric acid to improve the taste of the medicines. The tartaric acid is also used as in cough syrups.



The tartaric acid finds most of the applications in the field of food & beverages and as a food additive. The food & beverage industry is growing continuously due to significant demand from population and high growth of population. When sour taste is desired in food, tartaric acid can be added. It is used as an antioxidant. Tartarates is the name given to the salts of tartaric acid.



The consumption habits of the people are changing, and with the increase in the income of the people, the people are looking for more healthy foods. Tartaric acid has antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that keep the immune system healthy. It helps in intestinal functions as well as in the digestion of the human. Tartaric acid helps to improve glucose tolerance. In cream tartar and baking powder, tartaric acid can be found. Cream of tartar is utilized in baking powders, hard candies, and taffies. Cream of tartar is used further in the cleaning of brass, the electrolytic tinning of iron and steel, and the coating of other metals with gold and silver. In silvering mirrors, tanning leather, and in Rochelle salt, the chemical compound is used. These applications are helping to grow the use of tartaric acid in the food & beverage sector specifically. And these applications will help to fuel the market growth of the tartaric acid. It accumulates as potassium salt in leaves and grapes.



The tartaric acid market is growing at a CAGR of 0% in the Asia Pacific, followed by Europe & North America, 5.7 % and 5.6% CAGR, respectively. High usage of this acid across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions

As of 2018, Food & Beverages application segment is the dominating tartaric acid application which holds 29% of the global market. Europe market is the chief revenue-generating source for this product segment, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific regions

Natural type is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 6.0%. However, associated costs are a significant challenge for the market growth of this market segment

Other applications segment (that includes, Cosmetics, Construction industry, Agriculture Industry) was valued at USD 36.3 Million and is expected to reach USD 53.59 Million by 2026

Europe is expected to account for 34% of the global tartaric acid market. The rising wine industry and demand for wine will help to witness high growth

Volatility in raw material prices due to the closing of production of tartaric acid in some regions & irregular availability of natural it is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key participants include Distellere Mazzari SpA, Caviro Group, ATP Group, Commercial Quimica Sarasa SL, Tartaros Gonazalo Castello TGC, Tarac Technologies, Merck, Distillerie Bonollo, Alcolera Vinicola S.A., Legre Mante S.A.



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Tartaric Acid market and its competitive landscape.



