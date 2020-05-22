Tartaric Acid Market Forecasts - $600 Million Revenue by 2024 : Merck, Tarac Technologies, PAHI, S.L., Distillerie Mazzari, Vinicas

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2020 -- Global tartaric acid market size is expected to surpass USD 600 million by the year 2024. Researchers have predicted that there will a notable increase in the demand for tartaric acid within the construction, pharmaceutical, FMCG and food & beverage applications. Wines recorded a global consumption of 24 billion liters over the span of 2015 and the segment is expected to witness rise with CAGR of over 3% till 2018.



With the ostensible increase in the consumption of wine across the world, it has been notably favoring the tartaric acid demand growth in conjunction with the FMCG segment. There has been an escalating demand for nutritional beverages as well as processed food products across countries in both Europe and Asia Pacific that includes as Spain, Italy and France and Japan, Australia and China respectively.



The increasing demand for wine across the world is expected to foster global tartaric acid market share in the coming years. Addition of tartaric acid in wine tends to give it a key taste that attracts a large number of customers to the product. Tartaric acid is essentially known as 2,3-dihydroxybutanedioic acid and is a white crystalline organic acid. It is generally produced with the help of raw materials that are both sourced naturally and synthetically made.



This will lead to rising demand from food & beverage applications which has been predicted to increasingly contribute towards tartaric acid market trends. There has been a surge in the production operations for wine in countries such as Italy, Spain and France that shall help support the regional growth in the future.



Europe tartaric acid market had covered over a significant industry share over the year 2016 and is expected to show similar expansion outlook through 2024. Asia Pacific is one of the largest markets with a significant growth in the consumption for FMCG products that are accompanied by the increasing consumption within the construction chemicals sector, that will help fuel the regional market. Asia Pacific has been known to be the second-largest market that is mainly led by countries like India, China and Japan.



Industry players such as Caviro, Tarac Technologies, Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd, S.L., Tártaros Gonzalo Castelló, Vinicas, Distillerie Mazzari, Merck KGaA and Derivados Vinicos have been involved in the distribution of the product as well as undertake expansion of the production capacity to capture tartaric acid market share.



