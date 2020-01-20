Tartaric Acid Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- The latest report on "Tartaric Acid Market (Source - Grapes & Sun-dried Raisins, Maleic Anhydride, and Other Sources; Type - Natural, and Synthetic; Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global tartaric acid market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Tartaric Acid Market: Industry Insights



Tartaric acid is naturally found in organic acid, has several applications in day to day uses. It is used in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and food & beverage processing industry. It is generally found in the apple, grape, avocados, apricot, and sunflower seeds. Further, it has several health benefits, which is facilitating its application in the pharmaceutical industry. It is a great source of antioxidants elements, and it is used to prepare different types of antioxidants medicine. Additionally, it is used to prepare different types of immunity-boosting medicine, which helps the consumers to keep their bodies healthier and fit in the long run.



Growing Consumption of the Tartaric Acid in the Wine Industry to Modify the Ph Level in the Wine is Helping to Grow the Demand of the Tartaric Acid Market



The growing awareness about the different types of health benefits of the tartaric acid market. Additionally, the growing consumption of the tartaric acid in the wine industry to modify the pH level in the wine is helping to grow the demand of the tartaric acid. Further, it is used to maintain the chemical stability of the wine in the long run. However, some side effects related to the excessive application of tartaric acid as digestive problems and overheating are restricting the growth of the tartaric acid market. The growing demand for the wine-based product among the young and middle-class consumers is expected to boost the demand of the Tartaric acid market.



Tartaric Acid Industry: Segmentation



The global tartaric acid market is segmented on the basis of source, type, and application. On the basis of source, the sub-markets include grapes & sun-dried raisins, maleic anhydride, and other sources. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include natural, and synthetic. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care products, and other applications.



North America is the Largest Market of the Tartaric Acid



Geographically, the tartaric acid market is divided into four regions namely, North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is the largest market of tartaric acid, owing to the presence of several pharmaceutical and food processing companies in this region. Additionally, the presence of a large number of consumer groups, who are fond of the different types of wine is helping to grow the demand for tartaric acid-based products. Europe is the second-largest market after North America for it. The Asia-Pacific's tartaric acid market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the growing demand of the tartaric acid-based products in this region.



Key Players in the Tartaric Acid Industry



The global tartaric acid market comprises several players, some of few profiled companies in this report are Tartaros Gonzalo Castelló S.L., Industrias Vinicas S.A., Vinous derivatives S.A, Distillerie Bonollo SpA, Distillerie Mazzari (S.P.A.), PAHI, S.L., Tarac Technologies Pty Ltd, ATP Group, and Changmao Biochemical Engineering Company Limited, among others.



