New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Tartaric acid market globally was valued at USD 227 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 348.9 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5%. The reason for the growth of the market for tartaric acid is the different uses of it as a component used for producing or manufacturing. This acid is found in most plants. It is used as raw material for the synthesis of as many chemical laboratories. The baking soda, i.e., sodium bicarbonate is another application for tartaric acid, which is used in many applications. The cosmetics and personal care products also find applications of this acid. The Pharmaceutical industry finds the application of tartaric acid to improve the taste of the medicines. The tartaric acid is also used as in cough syrups.



The tartaric acid finds most of the applications in the field of food & beverages and as a food additive. The food & beverage industry is growing continuously due to significant demand from population and high growth of population. When sour taste is desired in food, tartaric acid can be added. It is used as an antioxidant. Tartarates is the name given to the salts of tartaric acid.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The tartaric acid market is growing at a CAGR of 0% in the Asia Pacific, followed by Europe & North America, 5.7 % and 5.6% CAGR, respectively. High usage of this acid across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions



As of 2018, Food & Beverages application segment is the dominating tartaric acid application which holds 29% of the global market. Europe market is the chief revenue-generating source for this product segment, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific regions



Natural type is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 6.0%. However, associated costs are a significant challenge for the market growth of this market segment



Other applications segment (that includes, Cosmetics, Construction industry, Agriculture Industry) was valued at USD 36.3 Million and is expected to reach USD 53.59 Million by 2026



Europe is expected to account for 34% of the global tartaric acid market. The rising wine industry and demand for wine will help to witness high growth



Volatility in raw material prices due to the closing of production of tartaric acid in some regions & irregular availability of natural it is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Tartaric Acid market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Tartaric Acid market are listed below:



Distellere Mazzari SpA, Caviro Group, ATP Group, Commercial Quimica Sarasa SL, Tartaros Gonazalo Castello TGC, Tarac Technologies, Merck, Distillerie Bonollo, Alcolera Vinicola S.A., Legre Mante S.A.



Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)



Natural



Synthetic



Applications (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)



Food & Beverages



Wine



Pharmaceuticals



Textile



Other Applications



Sources (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)



Plants



Fruits



Others



Radical Features of the Tartaric Acid Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Tartaric Acid market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Tartaric Acid industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Tartaric Acid Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Tartaric Acid Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Tartaric Acid Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Tartaric Acid Market Impact Analysis



4.4.1. Market driver analysis



4.4.1.1. Multiple Functionalities across different industries



4.4.1.2. R&D and technological innovations



4.4.1.3. Growth in the wine industry



4.4.2. Market restraint analysis



4.4.2.1. Strict regulations for the usage of tartaric acid



4.4.2.2. Availability of alternatives



4.5. Key opportunities prioritized



4.6. Tartaric Acid Pricing Analysis



4.7. Industry Analysis - Porter's



4.8. Tartaric Acid PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 5. Tartaric Acid Market By Product Type Insights & Trends



5.1. Tartaric Acid Type dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2026



5.2. Natural



5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million) (Tons)



5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million) (Tons)



5.3. Synthetic



5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million) (Tons)



5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million) (Tons)



Continued…



