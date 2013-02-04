Tarun Reddy, Author of the Coffee-Infused Haiku Book, Brew-Ku, Signs with Sahl Communications, Inc

Vienna, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Vienna, Virginia author Tarun Reddy announces his partnership with Sahl Communications, Inc., a female veteran-owned small business communications and public relations firm, headquartered in Bethlehem, PA and offices in the Washington, D.C. metro area.



Reddy is the author of Brew-ku, a dynamic collection of over 200 original haikus related to coffee, accompanied by their Japanese translations and a variety of entertaining coffee trivia.



"I'm excited to be working with the talented team at Sahl Comm as we push to increase the visibility of Brew-ku across numerous marketing and communication platforms,” said Reddy. “This book is eclectic in its format, by taking a multi-faceted approach to a single subject.”



Reddy takes the everyday subject of coffee and transforms it into an artistic connection, honing in on coffee’s personality and universal experiences in his fun, reflective, and snarky haikus.



“We’re pleased to have Tarun as our newest author on the Sahl Comm team,” said Kim Plyler, CEO of Sahl Communications. “His ability to capture everyday experiences and express them through enjoyable, poetic art complements our mission of supporting the arts.”



Reddy’s writing passion was encouraged and crafted as he gained his bachelor’s degree in Communication through Duquesne University. His passion for writing led to a 14-year career in journalism, before Reddy earned a master's degree in public relations from Georgetown University. Reddy shifted gears when he joined an online haiku writing group, The Haiku Wednesday Fiasco, and found inspiration and support for creative writing. Brew-ku became the outlet for Reddy to grow creatively and pay tribute to the timeless, artistic expression of the Japanese haiku, coupled with the beauty of the Japanese language.



Brew-ku was released November 2012 and is published by dMon Publishing, LLC.



Reddy will be reading excerpts from Brew-ku throughout the year at coffee shops and bookstores along the East Coast. His first three events will occur between February and late April, and will be announced at a later date.



About Brew-ku

Brew-ku may be purchased through Amazon in both hard copy ($12.95) and e-book ($2.99) forms. Follow Reddy on Facebook (facebook.com/brew-ku) and Twitter (@brewku) for book and author updates and entertaining poetry.