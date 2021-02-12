Tarzan Tree Service Helps Property Owners Manage Liabilities with Emergency Tree Removal Services

Hampton Roads, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- Most homeowners love the trees that they have on their properties. From a stunning, strong oak tree to apple trees that provide the homeowner with delicious fruit, trees can add both aesthetic value and practicality to any property. Unfortunately, many homeowners also fail to realize what danger trees can present to their property as well — and homeowners who don't take steps to mitigate these liabilities might end up entangled in a lawsuit that can cost them thousands of dollars. Tarzan Tree Service is proud to help property owners enjoy their trees safely by providing emergency tree removal services in Norfolk, VA, and beyond.



It is easy to underestimate just how much damage an unsafe tree can cause. While trees might look gorgeous, most weigh hundreds or even thousands of pounds. Even a single falling branch can cause a major property liability that homeowners can be held liable for if they don't take steps to secure their spaces.



Tarzan Tree Services employs a team of professionals who can safely diagnose trees and remove dangerous segments. They understand that tree emergencies don't always occur on a convenient 9-to-5 schedule — which is why they're standing by 24 hours a day and 7 days a week to provide service.



Home and property owners who believe that they have a dangerous tree on their property are urged to avoid attempting to handle the job themselves or let it sort itself out. Instead, responsible property owners are urged to call Tarzan Tree Service at 757-204-1390 to request emergency tree removal in Virginia Beach, VA, or wherever they are located.



About Tarzan Tree Service, LLC

Tarzan Tree Service, LLC. is owned and operated by Alex Domino and Rob Lacerda, both military veterans. Since its inception in 2011, the company has served the Hampton Roads area by offering tree trimming, removal and stump grinding to the many wooded properties in the community.