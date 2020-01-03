Tarzan Tree Service Offers Advice on the Importance of Trimming Trees to Prepare for Winter

Hampton Roads, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2020 -- Tarzan Tree Service strongly recommends home and business owners to get their trees trimmed back before the winter weather arrives. By scheduling professional pruning services, homeowners can avoid damage to their property while protecting the structural integrity of their trees. As the leading provider of tree pruning in Virginia Beach and the surrounding areas, the Tarzan Tree Service team offers the following advice.



Fall is known as the "dormant season" for trees. During this period, trees are less susceptible to any harm that pruning can cause. As with other living plants, trees can become stressed, and removing their branches can damage them. During the dormant season, trees secrete less sap, therefore attracting fewer insects and less fungus, both of which can further damage the structure of the tree.



Another obvious benefit of tree upkeep is maintaining the safety of a property. Diseased or dead branches can create severe hazards to buildings. Additionally, people can be susceptible to the danger caused by falling branches. During the winter, weather conditions can be unpredictable, and strong winds can often appear without warning. For this reason, dangerous tree branches should be removed during the fall.



Trees require professional maintenance for adequate growth. Trimming and pruning shrubbery improves the strength and health of a plant. If a plant is pruned when it is young, it will benefit as it ages. It will also require less corrective pruning as it matures and is more likely to have a healthier formation. If a loss in shape occurs, the tree can weaken, and will not have the strength to support its weight.



For additional information, or to schedule tree pruning services in Chesapeake, visit https://www.tarzantreevb.com/ today.



About Tarzan Tree Service, LLC

Tarzan Tree Service, LLC. is owned and operated by Alex Domino and Rob Lacerda, both military veterans. Since its inception in 2011, the company has served the Hampton Roads area by offering tree trimming, removal and stump grinding to the many wooded properties in the community.