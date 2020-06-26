Tarzan Tree Service Outlines the Difference Between Stump Removal and Stump Grinding

Hampton Roads, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2020 -- As a trusted provider of stump removal near Chesapeake, Tarzan Tree Service knows that homeowners with unsightly tree stumps need a dependable solution, which is why the company offers both stump removal and stump grinding. While property owners may have heard of these terms, they might not be quite sure what the key differences are, or which one is right for them. Now, Tarzan Tree Service is offering some distinction between their services.



Stump removal, the more intrusive procedure, involves removing the tree stump from the ground and digging out all of its widespread roots. While this would be a difficult task for any property owner to handle themselves, Tarzan Tree Service has the experts and resources to safely remove the tree stump and its roots from the ground. Depending on the size of the stump, the process leaves a space in the property that homeowners can use to plant another tree or add a new, unique element to their landscape.



Stump grinding, on the other hand, is less intensive and usually quicker to complete. These arborists use machines to shred the stump down into small wood chips that homeowners can repurpose for mulch or other landscaping. While it's a straightforward and typically less expensive way to boost a property's aesthetic, the remaining roots may make it difficult for homeowners to replant in the future.



The best option depends on the homeowners' unique needs. Whether individuals are looking for a fast, affordable solution or a full extraction with tree stump removal near Virginia Beach, VA, Tarzan Tree Service's first-rate services are just a call away.



Tarzan Tree Service, LLC. is owned and operated by Alex Domino and Rob Lacerda, both military veterans. Since its inception in 2011, the company has served the Hampton Roads area by offering tree trimming, removal and stump grinding to the many wooded properties in the community.