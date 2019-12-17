Tarzan Tree Service Provides a Wide Range of Tree Pruning Services

Hampton Roads, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- Now that the heat of summer is finally starting to subside, property owners across Virginia are preparing the trees for the fall season that's ahead. No matter what type of service they need, the team at Tarzan Tree Service is ready to provide comprehensive tree pruning in Virginia Beach and beyond.



Many homeowners may not realize just how important tree pruning is until an autumn storm knocks down a branch and makes their property unsafe. The team at Tarzan Tree Service knows exactly what to look for to make sure that a tree is healthy and safe before fall.

Tarzan Tree Service offers every pruning service that homeowners could need to keep their trees healthy and their properties secure. From crown cleaning that removes dead and dying branches to crown raising that keeps branches away from gutters, Tarzan Tree Service can handle it all.



The team at Tarzan Tree Service also provides services for injured or ill trees. Their wound assessments can tell homeowners whether or not their tree can survive after damage from a storm or other injury. Though they don't dress tree wounds, they do use natural methods to ensure that the tree has the best chance at pest-free recovery.



Now is the perfect time for homeowners to secure their properties with tree pruning in Norfolk and beyond with help from the team at Tarzan Tree Service. Anyone interested in learning more about their team or currently available services is encouraged to give them a call today at 757-204-1390.



About Tarzan Tree Service, LLC

Tarzan Tree Service, LLC. is owned and operated by Alex Domino and Rob Lacerda, both military veterans. Since its inception in 2011, the company has served the Hampton Roads area by offering tree trimming, removal and stump grinding to the many wooded properties in the community.