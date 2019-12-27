Tarzan Tree Service Provides Emergency Tree Services

Hampton Roads, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2019 -- After a storm or accident, even the sturdiest tree can become a liability hazard. Tarzan Tree Service provides careful and professional emergency tree services after a storm or other hazard.



Many property owners are surprised to learn that they can be held liable for unsafe conditions on their property if a guest is injured. Property owners can manage their liability by making sure that the trees, stumps, and other features of their space are safe and well-managed. If they aren't, Tarzan Tree Service can help with emergency tree and branch removal.



Tarzan Tree Service is a veteran-owned and operated company that's proud to provide emergency tree services. Their expert crane operators take care when they remove branches and tree limbs when a tree falls over, and they take extra steps to salvage any property damaged by the tree. They can even assist the homeowner when filing an insurance claim.



In addition to emergency services, Tarzan Tree Service also offers scheduled tree services. From trimming and pruning before a home appraisal to stump grinding in Norfolk that reduces the risk of pests entering a home, Tarzan Tree Service's team provides all the services home and business owners need to keep their property looking great.



Property owners who are in need of emergency tree services, tree pruning, or stump removal in Chesapeake are encouraged to contact Tarzan Tree Service as soon as possible. Anyone interested in learning more about the company's currently available services should give them a call today at 757-204-1390, or visit their website at https://www.tarzantreevb.com.



About Tarzan Tree Service, LLC

Tarzan Tree Service, LLC. is owned and operated by Alex Domino and Rob Lacerda, both military veterans. Since its inception in 2011, the company has served the Hampton Roads area by offering tree trimming, removal and stump grinding to the many wooded properties in the community.