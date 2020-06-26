Tarzan Tree Service Ready to Assist Homeowners with Winter Pruning

Hampton Roads, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2020 -- Tarzan Tree Service is currently scheduling appointments for tree pruning services in Chesapeake and the nearby regions throughout the upcoming winter months. For almost a decade, their team of tree care specialists have assisted homeowners with tree trimming, stump grinding, and tree removal services across myriad properties situated throughout the Virginia Beach region. Their team has recently advised on the benefits that winter pruning offers to homeowners.



Pruning throughout the active growing season causes stress to trees and can stimulate new growth that is difficult to stop before the temperatures drop in the fall. During the winter months, trees enter their dormant period, which is the perfect time to prune. When trees are dormant, they have energy reserves to utilize, allowing them to heal more quickly from the wounds sustained by trimming and pruning activities.



Additionally, many of the diseases and pests that can infect trees via their pruning cuts are also dormant throughout the winter months. This makes pruning an attractive prospect for consideration in the wintertime. Oaks are a prime example because these trees are susceptible to beetle infestations and a condition known as oak wilt, which is a destructive fungal disease.



Finally, winter pruning helps to shape the trees so that they grow in a manner that suits the property on which they are situated. Whether this is to avoid interfering with walkways and structures, or to constrain or promote growth, pruning over the winter period can be great for neighboring plant life, the majority of which is also dormant and less likely to be disturbed. There is also a decreased risk of heavy equipment leading to soil compaction as the ground is firmer during winter.



