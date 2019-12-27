Tarzan Tree Services Is Currently Offering Tree Stump Removal and Grinding Services

Hampton Roads, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2019 -- Tarzan Tree Services is currently scheduling appointments for tree and stump removal and grinding services throughout December and the new year. For almost twenty years, the veteran-led business has offered environmentally friendly and efficient tree stump removals across Virginia Beach and the surrounding areas. Their team has recently discussed the benefits of tree stump grinding for home and business owners.



Tree stumps often make well-kept, tidy yard areas look neglected. Removing or grinding down these stumps can instantly make a property look more attractive. This increases the aesthetic appearance of an area and can increase the value of a property. In addition to aesthetics, smaller yards can benefit from the space created by tree stump services. Other, more attractive landscape design services can be implemented once the affected area has been cleared.



While tree stumps may not initially seem dangerous, they can be a significant trip hazard for people. They can be particularly hazardous to small children and seniors. Stump grinding or removal can be a necessary safety measure for families, and can potentially prevent stump-related accident costs. If someone trips over a stump on a business or homeowner's land, they could sue the landowner for any injuries that they incur.



Tree stumps can be a nightmare when people are trying to mow their lawn area. The constant maneuvering is frustrating, and they can damage lawn mowers if they accidentally bump into one. Once the stump has been ground flat or removed entirely, this problem is eliminated.



About Tarzan Tree Service, LLC

Tarzan Tree Service, LLC. is owned and operated by Alex Domino and Rob Lacerda, both military veterans. Since its inception in 2011, the company has served the Hampton Roads area by offering tree trimming, removal and stump grinding to the many wooded properties in the community.