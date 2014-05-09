Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of TASER International Inc. : Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "TASER International Inc. : Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "TASER International Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "TASER International Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "TASER International Inc."

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

TASER International Inc. (TASER) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced Electronic Control Devices (ECDs) for law enforcement, military, private security and personal defense applications. The company provides devices that incapacitate dangerous, combative or high-risk individuals. TASER also provides digital image and video capture devices for military, medical and law enforcement applications. The company provides training on the use of its TASER brand and other forms of non-lethal force. Its key customers include law enforcement, military, corrections, private security and individual clients. Its products are offered to more than 16,000 public safety agencies in over 100 countries. TASER is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, the US.



Companies Mentioned



TASER International Inc.



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