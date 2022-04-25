TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on April 25, 2022

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2022 -- A deadline is coming up on April 25, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK).



Investors who purchased shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: April 25, 2022. NASDAQ: TASK stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) common shares between June 11, 2021 and January 19, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between June 11, 2021 and January 19, 2022, the defendants claimed that TaskUs had "industry-leading growth and profitability" and a "simply massive" market opportunity, and that the Defendants touted the size of the Company's workforce and "low employee attrition levels" which "leads to lower hiring and training costs."



Those who purchased shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



