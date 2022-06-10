TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2022 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of TaskUs, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: TASK stocks follows a lawsuit filed against TaskUs, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: TASK stocks, concerns whether certain TaskUs officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants claimed that TaskUs had "industry-leading growth and profitability" and a "simply massive" market opportunity, and that the Defendants touted the size of the Company's workforce and "low employee attrition levels" which "leads to lower hiring and training costs."



