Taste Modulators Market Worth $1.9 Billion by 2027

According to a research report "Taste modulators Market by Application (Food, Beverage, and Pharmaceutical), Type (Sweet Modulators, Salt Modulators, and Fat Modulators), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets, the taste modulators market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period in terms of value.



The market for taste modulators has a positive outlook at a global level due to the increase in demand for reduced/zero calorie and reduced salt products without compromising on the taste. North America and Europe contributed a significant share to the overall taste modulators market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global taste modulators market. Both, developing and developed economies have a favorable market potential for taste modulators, due to the increase in disposable income of consumers, urbanization, and high consumption of bakery, dairy, confectionery, and meat products, globally.



The sweet modulators segment is estimated to occupy the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of value.



The sweet modulators segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the taste modulators market by type. Moreover, increasing awareness among consumers regarding various diseases such as obesity and diabetes, consumers increasingly focus on consuming healthy low-calorie food & beverage product. Taste modulators are also gaining popularity among consumers owing to enhanced taste and nutritional benefits, which helps improve the well-being of consumers.



The pharmaceutical application segment is estimated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Taste modulations have increasingly been adopted in the pharmaceutical industry for formulating better products and addressing growing health-related challenges. Oral administration of bitter drugs is often the biggest barrier for patient groups, such as pediatrics and geriatrics. According to a report by the American Association of Paediatricians, the unpleasant taste is the biggest barrier in the treatment of the pediatric population.



Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a steady rate for the taste modulators market in 2022.



The Asia Pacific market for taste modulators is driven by an increase in demand for processed food with less sugar, salt, and fat content. Moreover, the rise in population and changes in tastes & preferences of the consumers also drive the demand in the market in the region.



The taste modulators market in China is experiencing rapid growth. Consumer awareness of a healthy diet and the ill effects of excess intake of sugar and salt consumption drive the growth of the taste modulators market in the region. The high growth potential, owing to the changes in lifestyles, is supported by the increase in income of the rural population; this contributes to the high demand for processed food with taste modulators in the country.



This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Koninklijke DSM N.V. (the Netherlands), IFF (US), Givaudan (Switzerland), Kerry Group (Ireland), Ingredion (US), Symrise (Germany), Sensient Technologies (US), Tate & Lyle PLC (UK), Corbion (Netherlands), and Takasago International Corporation (Japan).



