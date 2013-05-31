Tastier Food with Richer Aroma & the Magic of Styrian Gold's Pumpkin Seed Oil

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- There’s a rage in organic products recently and when fast food factory was made foods were exposed in the market, people have shifted to eating healthier without the chemicals that food manufacturers add to their products that can be hazardous to people’s health. Organic is the healthier choice and a lot of people are becoming aware of this. It makes them acquire more energy with the food they eat and they acquire a better immune system.



For those who like eating vegetables and salad, or even those who are starting out with the veggie diet, adding Styrian Gold’s Pumpkin Seed Oil can be a smart idea. The Pumpkin Seed Oil makes salad, pasta, raw vegetables, and other food like vanilla ice cream taste wonderfully nutty that is rich with flavour. In other terms, it makes food taste better, a palatable taste that is often found in gourmet.



It is a good addition to a vegan or vegetarian’s kitchen as it is rich with anti-oxidants such as Vitamin A, C, and 5 times richer in Vitamin E than olive oil. Other minerals include selenium and many phytosterols, a factor in reducing the risk of arteriosclerosis, heart disease, stroke, and cancer. And if one is tired of eating oatmeal to reduce cholesterol, this is a very taste alternative.



It is also rich with vitamins B1, B2, and B6, aside from having D minerals like calcium, magnesium, iron, phosphor, and zinc.



The benefits in taking this product are endless as it can also regulate heart rate, blood pressure, and inflammation. It also has Omega 6 fatty acids, not to mention high amounts of vegetable protein.



