Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com revealed that though Tata Aria was put up for display at the Auto Expo 2012 in India, it is lined up for production this year and is expected to hit the markets in mid 2013.



Gaadi.com has revealed that Tata Motors had put up all new Aria MPV along with Safari Storme Mountain Rescue at the recently held GMS. Introduced as the first crossover vehicle of India, Tata Aria expected to bring about a balance against the 15% fall in March Auto sales along with Storme Mountain Rescue as reported by The Economic Times. The 2013 version of Aria also features an upgraded torque from 320Nm to 400Nm and the engine’s outputs have been improved with power intensifying from 138bhp to 158bhp.



The research team of Gaadi.com claims that the Indian automobile giant has focused a lot in terms of interiors and exterior looks too. The car is mounted on a 19 inch alloy wheels and the vertical tail lights are infused with clear lens. The interiors and the upholstery are done in pure Nappa leather and this crossover also exhibits an integrated infotainment system along with navigation and Bluetooth.



Even though Aria is priced around 10 lakhs yet it will be interesting to see how Tata Motors deals with the sales of Aria that almost fell to immeasurable 4 units by the end of February 2013 and turns around the fortunes for this crossover.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Tata Aria can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/Tata-Aria to know more about Tata Aria at Gaadi.com