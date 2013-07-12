Tata Motors Gears Up to Launch the Face-Lifted Tata Aria, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Recently, Tata Motors is gearing up to roll out the face-lifted edition of one of its best-selling cars that of Tata Aria, reports the Hindustan Times 6th March 2013.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com feels that the updated Aria will be featuring a host of changes in design. It features headlamps with black inserts, daytime running lights, new alloy wheels and new tail-lamps.



Gaadi.com also feels that the new Tata Aria will be exhibiting an all-new 6-speed automatic transmission that is boasted to be sourced from General Motors. The automatic gearbox is also shared with few variants of the BMW X1 that are available in the International Market.



The research team at Gaadi.com also feels that Tata Motors has been upgrading few of its models like that of the 2013 edition of Tata Aria to be able to regain healthy margins. Also, the other reason will be that of to retain its position in the Indian market.



The all new Tata Aria is expected to lock horns once again with its direct rival of Mahindra XUV500. According to the reports of Hindustan Times, the figures state that 821 models of Aria were sold during the span of April 2012 to January 2013. And apparently, these figures needed a facelift in comparison to the 38000 units sold by Mahindra XUV500.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Tata Aria Facelift can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



