Tata Motors All Set to Introduce 2013 Edition of Tata Aria Automatic, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Tata Motors is gearing up to launch its all latest 2013 edition of Tata Aria that has been paired to a brand new automatic gearbox.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com perceives that apart from being mounted on 19-inch alloy wheels, Tata Aria will be displaying a set of smoked bezel headlamps with transparent and well integrated side blinkers.



Gaadi.com also feels that Tata Aria Automatic will also be displaying plush leather seats as for the interiors. Also, the 2013 edition of Tata Aria will be seen featuring revised upholstery well finished in Nappa Leather and also the vehicle will be equipped with 10 speakers’ Harman branded acoustics paired with amplifiers.



This much famed crossover SUV will serve as a perfect car for the passengers with high end safety features. Tata Aria Automatic will also put up a muscular and robust structure on display and comprising of six airbags, Tata Aria is crafted with perfection that meets all safety standards.



The research team at Gaadi.com also believes that apart from the cruise control and integrated GPS, Tata Aria Automatic will also exhibit an anti-lock braking system, electronic brake-force distribution, a new reverse parking camera and a set of follow me home lights.



As far as the performance is concerned, 2013 edition of Tata Aria will exhibit a 2.2L DiCOR diesel powered engine that will average a peak power of 155 PS and a peak torque 400 Nm when paired to a six-speed automatic gearbox. Expected to be launched in the third quarter of 2013, Tata Aria will also be seen incorporated with a host of changes and will enter the Indian market tagged at a starting price of around 10 lacs.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Tata Aria Automatic can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/Tata-Aria to know more about Tata Aria at Gaadi.com