Tata Motors to Roll out a New Edition of Tata Aria Automatic, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- At the recent GMS, Tata Motors unveiled the plans of launching Tata Aria Automatic that will hit Indian market in the second half of 2013.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com reveals the latest edition of Tata Aria will be featuring a powerful and a tuned engine paired with a six speed automatic transmission.



The all new Tata Aria is mounted on 19-inch alloy wheels along with which the latest edition of vehicle features smoked headlights and a fine lens-implanted vertical tail lights. The interiors of the vehicle are done in three brilliant colors that of Ebony, Cola and Oyster that make the car look elegant, looks-wise.



Gaadi.com also reports that the upholstery of Tata Aria automatic is done in Nappa leather whereas the surroundings of the AC vents are finished in piano black. The all new Tata Aria Automatic (AT) will roll out fully equipped with a ten-speaker Harman Kardon audio system that will be completely incorporated with infotainment structure apart from Bluetooth and navigation.



The 2013 edition of Tata Aria AT will be made available with a 2.2L DiCOR diesel powered engine that will complete its look when paired to a new turbocharger and a synchronized engine control unit. This powerful engine is expected to generate an impressive peak power of 158 bhp and a peak torque of 400 Nm.



Therefore, the superior power and notable torque performance paired to an automatic transmission is expected to set the all new Tata Aria Automatic apart from all its competitors post the launch in Indian market. Expected to be tagged at a starting price of around 15 lacs, Tata Aria Automatic is much anticipated in the Indian market.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Tata Aria Automatic can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/Tata-Aria to know more about Tata Aria at Gaadi.com