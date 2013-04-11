Price of Indica EV2 Diesel Slashed Down by Rs. 46,000, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com reveals the prices of sedans and hatchback ranges have been cut down. Moreover, the price of SUVs has been increased by Rs. 35,000 due to enhanced excise duty.



However, the rates of Tata Nano have remained untouched as revealed by Gaadi.com. The current Union Budget 2013-14 has enhanced the hike in excise duty on SUVs up to 30% as a result of which Tata Motors has increased the rates of their SUV range except for those registered as taxis.



This step is eventually seen as an initiative to turn around the drastically dipping sales of Tata Motors in the past few months. Especially, the Tata Indica EV2 Diesel hatchback that had a price drop of Rs. 46,000. The car now will be available in a price range of Rs.2.95 lacs to Rs.3.95 lacs, as per Economic Times.



Such a price drop reflects that the Tata Indica EV2 diesel is now priced within a range which is very close to a petrol car. It will certainly help to boost the car’s sale as because sometimes due to price difference, many potential buyers shun their decision to own diesel car and opt for a petrol car instead. This initiative from Tata Motors may allow such buyers to stick to their decisions and opt for a diesel powered hatchback.



To win back the lost market share, Tata Motors has been revamping and face-lifting mostly all of its models whether it’s in terms of appearance or in pricing. In such a scenario, Tata Indica EV2 Diesel powered hatchback stands a great chance to win back the market share. .



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Tata Indica EV2 Diesel can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



