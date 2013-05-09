Tata Motors Slashes Prices to Recover Market Share, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Reportedly, Tata Motors’ Indica EV2 Diesel too being one of such cars that has been priced Rupees 46,000 less than the earlier rate.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com has revealed that the prices of SUVs have been increased. Due to the enhanced excise duty, Tata Motors has hiked the prices of SUVs by a margin of Rupees 35,000,



On the contrary, Tata Nano’s price will remain unaffected as reported by Gaadi.com. Moreover, due to the revised Union Budget for the year 2013-14, the excise duty on all SUVs has been raised to 30 percent. With effect to it, Tata Motors too has increased the pricing its SUV range except those registered as cabs. The reason behind taking such as step was to turn around the fate of dipping sales since past few months.



Especially, the hatchback of Tata Indica EV2 Diesel met a cut down of Rupees 46,000. Post the cut down in the price, the hatchback will be tagged at a starting rate of 2.95 lacs to 3.95 lacs, according to the Economic Times.



This initiative from Tata Motors reflects that Tata Indica EV2 diesel will now be priced at a close range to a petrol vehicle. This can boost the sales volume as many potential car buyers may take the decision of owning a diesel car due to the price difference.



In order to regain the market share, Tata Motors has been face-lifting almost all its models lately in terms of appearance, pricing, features, etc. In the current scenario, Tata Motors’ Indica EV2 Diesel holds a great opportunity to regain its position and the market share as well.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Tata Indica EV2 Diesel can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



