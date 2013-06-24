Tata Motors Introduce the Brand New Tata Indigo eCS, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Tata Motors also introduced the much anticipated and the much famed face-lifted edition of its best selling Tata Indigo eCS in the Indian market.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com observes that the Indian auto giant rolled out the modified variants of Tata Nano, Indica, Sumo Gold and Tata Safari Storme Explorer Edition. Apart from that, Tata Motors also launched the much awaited Tata Indigo eCS, according to the reports of the Economic Times dated 19th June 2013.



Tata Motors’ Indigo eCS is boasted to have received quite a few changes in terms of exteriors as well as interiors. The top end model of this face-lifted executive compact sedan will now be seen mounted on 14 inch alloy wheels and will feature smoked headlamps, an all new chrome grille and a new chrome strip at the rear side too.



Gaadi.com also believes that the new edition of Tata indigo eCS will be seen exhibiting a new dashboard made of black ebony along with a newly designed instrument cluster. Also, the new Indigo eCS will feature a four-spoke steering wheel alongside finely done fabric seats.



Performance-wise the 2013 edition of Indigo eCS will exhibit an all new 1.4L CR4 diesel powered engine that will generate a peak power of 69 bhp along with a peak torque of 140 Nm. Also, it is boasted that the all new Tata Indigo eCS will generate a mileage of 25 kmpl as tested by the ARAI, reported Economic Times.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Tata Indigo eCS can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



