Tata Motor's Indigo eCS Enters Limca Book of Records Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- The endurance drive was flagged-off in February 2012 to challenge Tata Indigo eCS in its fuel efficiency. Indigo eCS covered over 14,000 kms in 15 days recording its best fuel economy rate of 41.14kmpl.



Gaadi.com, India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars delivers a detailed review on this remarkable achievement of Tata Indigo. During this endurance drive, 13 auto experts covered India from all directions. They started from Koteshwar in the West to Kibithu in the East and from Kashmir in the North to Kanyakumari in the South. While doing that, they crossed 19 states and union territories reports Gaadi.com. Distance was tracked intently by Tata Motors and other companies by using advanced technologies.



With total time of 342 hours behind the wheels, the maximum distance was covered in a single stretch was 998km. The lowest temperature in which the Indigo was driven at was 4 degree Celsius and the highest temperature for the same was recorded as 48 degree Celsius reports Gaadi.com.



Speaking on this achievement, Mr. Ranjit Yadav, President – Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “The Tata Indigo eCS is the 3rd largest selling sedan in India today, this feat has further encouraged us to continue developing innovative products and bring to market first-in-class value propositions”. His comment can be ascertained by the fact that as per the test reports of the ARAI, Tata Motor’s Indigo e-CS is powered by the 1.4L, CR4, Common Rail Diesel engine and offers 23.03kmpl of mileage, making it the most fuel efficient car in sedan class.



Gaadi.com unveiled a detailed page of Tata Indigo that provides complete specifications, features, expert and user reviews along with pictures and news.



