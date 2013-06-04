Tata Manza CS to Roll out Soon in the Indian Market, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Tata Motors India has finally unveiled the plans of launching Tata Manza CS by the mid of 2013 in the Indian market.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com perceives that putting up a much spacious more legroom on the rear side and a much greater boot space, this compact edition of the existing Manza model possess the capability to draw the potential buyers of the high-end Vista towards itself.



Apart from exhibiting an impressive ground clearance of 165 mm, the all new Tata Manza CS will also come with fog lamps, remote central locking, keyless entry and fuel filler. Measuring 4 meters in length, Tata Motors is expected to price the all new Tata Manza CS aggressively owing to the duty cuts.



Gaadi.com also feels that the 2013 edition of Tata Manza CS is a hit in the making as the car offers more space and legroom at a lesser price tag. Boasting to have featured the similar engines that of the existing model, Tata Manza CS will be seen exhibiting a 1.4L petrol engine and a 1.3L quadrajet diesel powered engine.



The petrol engine will generate a peak power of 93 bhp whereas the diesel engine variant will be seen generating a peak power of 90 bhp along with a peak torque of 200 Nm when paired to a 5-speed manual transmission.



Exhibiting a fuel tank capacity of 44 litres, the all new Tata Manza CS is expected to be in direct competition with Honda Amaze and Fiat Punto post its launch. Expected to be launched by the month of August 2013, the all new Tata Manza CS will come tagged in a feasible price range of 5.50 lacs to 7.50 lacs.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Tata Manza CS can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



