Tata Motors Introduces the 2013 Edition of Tata Nano in Indian Market, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- It is also boasted that the 2013 edition of Tata Nano comes with minor cosmetic changes and no other upgrading has been done.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com believes that the latest version of Nano will be seen featuring new bumpers and new chrome strips on both front and the rear sides, according to the Hindustan Times dated on 19th June 2013.



Also, the rear bumper will exhibit enhanced air vents that will help in better cooling of the engine. On the interiors, the 2013 edition of Tata Nano will feature a glove box in the cabin in addition. Apart from the latest edition of Nano, the much anticipated models with power steering and CNG are expected to be launched by the end of 2013.



However, the high end variant of Tata Nano will come equipped with an integrated music structure. It will comprise of CD, MP3, Aux-in, USB and Bluetooth capabilities. Also, the 623 cc engine is expected to continue delivering an incredible performance as well as an enhanced fuel economy, according to the Hindustan Times.



