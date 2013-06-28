The Latest Edition of Tata Safari Storme Explorer Edition Gets New Styling, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- The much anticipated Explorer Edition of Tata Safari Storme was also one of the cars that were unveiled by the Tata Motors in India.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com perceives that superior versions of Tata Nano, Indica, Tata Indigo eCS and Sumo Gold along with the Tata Safari Storme were launched by Tata Motors, according to the reports of the Economic Times dated 19 June 2013.



Gaadi.com also feels that Tata Safari Storme is reckoned as a full-fledged SUV that is built with the consideration of ruggedness, utility and adventure by the Tata Motors. The striking door visors and the chrome clearly sweep the potential buyers off their feet as for the exteriors.



Other than that, Tata Safari Storme Explorer Edition will exhibit a Blaupunkt 2-DIN touchscreen infotainment system, a nudge guard, adventure gears like camping kits and backpack on the interiors, as reported by the Economic Times dated 19th June 2013.



The research team at Gaadi.com believes that the Explorer Edition of Tata Safari Storme exhibits a 2.2L Varicor 16 Valve, DOHC VTT 32 Bit engine that generates a peak power of 140 PS and a peak torque of 320 Nm. The 2013 edition of Tata Safari will also generate an ARAI-tested mileage of 14 kmpl.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Tata Safari Storme Explorer Edition can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/Tata-Safari to know more about Tata Safari Strome at Gaadi.com