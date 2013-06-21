Tata Motors Introduce the Brand New Tata Safari Storme Explorer Edition, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Tata Motors also introduced the much anticipated and the much famed Explorer Edition of its best-selling Tata Safari Storme in the Indian market.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com observes that the Indian auto giant introduced the enhanced editions of Indigo eCS, Tata Nano, Indica and Sumo Gold along with the much awaited Tata Safari Storme, according to the reports of the Economic Times dated on Jun 19, 2013.



Tata Safari Storme is considered to be the real SUV that is being built by the Tata Motors keeping the utility, ruggedness and adventure in mind. The sporty door visors and ample chrome clearly sweeps the looks of the giant SUV as far as the robust exteriors are concerned.



Also, the all new Tata Safari Storme Explorer Edition puts up a Blaupunkt 2-DIN touchscreen infotainment structure on display alongside a nudge guard and adventure gears like that of camping kits and backpack on the interiors, as reported by the Economic Times.



Performance-wise, the all new Explorer Edition of the Tata Safari Storme will be seen exhibiting a 2.2L Varicor 16 Valve, DOHC VTT 32 Bit electronically controlled engine. This 2.2L engine is expected to generate a peak power of 140 PS at the rate of 4000 rpm and a peak torque of 320 Nm at the rate of 1700 to 2700 rpm. 2013 Tata Safari will also output a fuel efficiency of 14 kmpl as tested by the ARAI.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Tata Safari Storme Explorer Edition can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



