Tata Safari Storme's Mountain Rescue Concept Unveiled at Geneva Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com posted a detailed report on the unveiling of Tata Safari Storme’s Mountain Rescue Concept in Geneva, Switzerland.



Gaadi.com has revealed that in absence of any new major launch, Tata Motors has put up Safari Storme and a remodelled Aria on display. With not much in the rear, the new Mountain Rescue Storme features colossal flash lights, an altered front bumper with a hook and an intake for snorkel air. Also, a rooftop cargo box has been introduced to store necessary supplies.



In addition to the mentioned features, Storme Mountain Rescue also exhibits HID Xenon lamps and gigantic off-road tyres covered by chains to provide perfect grip on deceptive snowy surfaces. Storme Mountain Rescue 4x4 also boasts of being the first Indian car to have been equipped with 10 speakers’ audio system especially designed by Harman Kardon along with 6 speed automatic transmission.



The research team of Gaadi.com claims that the Indian automobile giant has focused a lot in terms of the colour combination too. The SUV is showed in a White and Red combination in order to be noticeably visible in the snow. With main focus on such minute details.



As Tata Motor’s Safari Storme stacked up an impressive bookings post its launch, the expectations from the all new Storme Mountain Rescue Concept is on the rise as well. On the whole, eyeing on European markets for its new generation models; Tata Motors has made a smart move with Storme Mountain Rescue Concept.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Tata Safari Storme Mountain Rescue can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



