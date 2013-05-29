Tata Motors to Introduce Sumo Grande in Early 2014, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Having taken the market by storm in early 90s, the 2014 edition of Tata Sumo Grande is expected to hit the Indian roads by early 2014.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com perceives that the striking design of Tata Sumo Grande is expected to bring back the charm and fortune for the Indian auto giant.



Gaadi.com also feels that the forthcoming edition of Tata Sumo Grande will be much better in terms of performance, fuel efficiency and will also weigh lighter as compared to the previous model of Tata Sumo.



Boasting of exhibiting a wheelbase of 2550 mm, Tata Sumo Grande will be seen exhibiting 180 mm of ground clearance as well. As far as dynamics are concerned, the 2014 version of Tata Sumo Grande will measure 4421mm in length, 1780 mm in width and 1940 mm in height.



The research team of Gaadi.com also feels that the all new Tata Sumo Grande will put grand interiors on display along with a seating capacity of about seven to eight passengers across the three rows of seats.



Other than exhibiting a fuel tank capacity of 65 litres, the all new Tata Sumo Grand will be seen sporting a 2.2L 16-valve DOHC DiCOR engine that will generate a peak power of 120 bhp and a peak torque of 250 Nm when paired to five-speed manual transmission.



As per the test results of the Automotive Research Association of India, the all new 2014 edition of Tata Sumo Grande is expected to average a mileage of 13.5 kilometers per litre. Other than the above mentioned features, the company sources have not yet disseminated any information regarding the price tag of Tata Sumo Grande.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Tata Sumo Grande can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/Tata-Sumo+Gold to know more about Tata Sumo at Gaadi.com