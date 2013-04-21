Tata Unveils D90 Xtreme, a Vista Based Crossover Concept Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2013 -- India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com reports that Tata Motors is planning to launch the Vista-based crossover by the end of 2013 with an expected price of Rs. 7 lakh.



The SUV is likely to compete with other cars in this segment. Unlike Vista D90 hatchback, the car is going to have rear mounted spare wheel (hinged to the rear bumper). It is expected to undergo some major changes both inside and outside such as black side skirts, 16 inches alloy wheels, dual tone bumper and also the rear suspension that will be raised by 25mm reports Gaadi.com



As per Hindustan Times, the engine will also be modified to offer better performance. However, it may still retain the 1.3-litre Fiat Multijet diesel engine that churns out maximum of 104bhp with distinct improvement of around 13-14bhp.



The company Sources tell that all the major modifications are made in-house. Car enthusiasts can now expect a modified exhaust, a remapped ECU and also an optimized turbocharger too.



Gaadi.com claims that D90 Xtreme will surely stand out within its segment. With powerful engine and promising performance claim, D90 Xtreme is certainly going to be the most anticipated car of 2013.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from the selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Tata vista D90 Xtreme have now been made available by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/Tata-Vista to know more about Tata Vista at Gaadi.com