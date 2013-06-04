TATEMS International/PCHelp LTD Launches Updated Version of Fleet Management Software

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Statistics indicate there are currently 23 million small businesses in the United States alone. Of the countless challenges facing owners and managers of these companies, those in positions of authority agree: the most problematic and time consuming of their duties is keeping track of the paperwork associated with fleet maintenance. In an effort to reduce the stress of this task on small business owners, TATEMS International / PCHelp LTD has launched the latest updated version of their Fleet Maintenance Software.



Marc Ready, President and Founder of TATEMS International / PCHelp LTD, confirmed, "After spending hundreds of hours on the development and programming of our software, we completed our initial version TATEMS. Having been created for a specific client, we allowed him to test the product within his own business. He was able to easily enter his equipment and his previous inspection, service and repair records into the software. Following his success with the program, we decided to create a version that would be practical and easily adapted to any business fleet. Since first making our software available to the general public, we have received nothing but positive feedback from clients across the United States, Canada and other countries around the world. Not only has our software helped them organize their fleet maintenance and management records, it has helped them more easily pass government inspections as well."



Ready continued, "Our clients began to send us suggestions for improvement of our Fleet Management Software system. Always ready and willing to better cater to our clients' needs, we take to heart as many of these proposals as possible. This has led to the addition of a number of new features and improved functionality of TATEMS. Over the years, it has evolved into a simple, yet powerful, Maintenance Software system. With the growing and changing needs of our clients in mind, we make constant updates and upgrades. We release a new version of TATEMS about 4 times a year. Being a small company ourselves, we can relate to the needs of our fellow small business owners. We are proud to supply them with this latest version of Tatems."



About TATEMS International / PCHelp LTD

Founded in 1997, PCHelp LTD began as a computer consulting company. After witnessing the maintenance paperwork issues faced by one of their clients, they turned their attention to developing a software system that would provide simple organization of fleet maintenance records. The result of their vision was TATEMS International Fleet Management system. Their ongoing goal is to cater to the needs of their clients and provide unrivaled customer service while striving to incorporate their Christian Faith in all they do.