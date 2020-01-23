Tatiana Y. Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Her Inspiring New Novel!

Ancienne Lorette, QC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- Tatiana Y., author and publisher, has recently announced the launch of her new novel entitled "Laura's way", English translation of the original French "Le chemin de Laura". The novel is all about intrigue, deep psychology and eroticism in the history of the female consciousness. Except to be psychological and inspiring, this book will spoil lovers of fiction and esotericism by the presence of mysterious personnages and by the intimate relationship story of twinflames. The author has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project.



According to Tatiana Y., all of our love problems come from educational flaws and our parenting patterns, which creates a lack of love towards ourselves. The woman's consciousness of herself, her roots, her energy and her body is necessary to reach her uniqueness and be happy. The novel "Laura's way" is entirely devoted to the stories of women on the background of their mother-daughter and father-daughter relationships, and their self-esteem as a woman and their place in the couple. The characters focus on several emotions such as betrayal and abandonment, problems with parents, emotional dependence, sexuality, adultery, divorce, forgiveness and unconditional love, etc.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:

ww.kickstarter.com/projects/lechemindelaura/le-chemin-de-laura-de-lombre-a-la-lumiere and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the publication of this book and the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of CA$ 4,500. Furthermore, the author is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About The Author

"I want to inspire women to become aware of their lives to reach their emotional balance and create harmonious relationships with themselves and their loved ones." said Tatiana Y., while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. She is an inspiring woman who, after several years of career in information technology, has experienced major changes in his personal and professional life. This pushed him to become a personal transformation coach, to help women overcome the challenges told in her novel "Laura's way".



Contact:

Contact Person: Tatiana Yakovenko

Company: Éditions Aphrodite

City: Ancienne Lorette

State: Quebec

Country: Canada

Email: tatiana.y@icloud.com

Website: http://kck.st/2TquI93