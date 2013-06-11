Tattoo Removal Clinic Offers Discounted Treatment

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Before laser, tattoo removal methods such as demabrasion and salibrasion would leave scaring, they involved abrasion of the epidermis layer of skin to get down to the dermis where the ink was located. Excission was often used for smaller tattoos this method involved literally cutting the tattoo out.



Laser tattoo removal utilizes high energy light bursts, these can safely penetrate into the deep dermis layers of the skin and be absorbed by the tattoo ink. The energy produced by the laser helps break up the ink pigments of the tattoo, once broken up this ink is naturally and safely removed by the body. In short laser tattoo removal is utilized for dissolving the ink which has been engraved into the skin in the form of a tattoo.



The number of treatments and cost of laser tattoo removal depends on your skin type, colour ink used and size of the tattoo that needs to be removed. When considering getting your tattoo removed it is important to choose a well reputed and established laser clinic that offers a free patch test, the patch test will enable the clinic check your suitability for treatment, give you an estimate of the cost and number of treatments required and enable you to see how the treatment feels.



One very well reputed and established clinic is www.citytattooremoval.com, the clinic has been offering laser procedures since 2002, they have very experienced staff that are fully trained to use the latest in laser technology. The clinic is located in Fenchurch Street, London,EC3M 6BB on many major bus routes and just a short walk from Monument, Bank and Tower Hill tube stations. They say on their website that they offer flexible opening hours. Monday - Friday 10:30am - 9pm Saturday 12 Noon - 6pm and welcome walk in clients, a price match guarantee and up to 30% off tattoo removal packages until the 14th June 2013.