Tattoo Removal Is Available in Professional London Clinic

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- London, England – Unwanted tattoos can be an incredible burden on those who regret getting a tattoo. Sometimes a tattoo is symbolic of a time or a place that someone used to like, however, they have grown out of this period of time in their life. Other times, people wish to remove tattoos in visible areas such as the neck or arms. No matter the reason, City Tattoo Removal in London, England is open six days a week to serve just about anyone looking to get a tattoo removed.



The number of sessions and the type of laser used depend on the quantity of ink used, the type of skin a person has, the age of the tattoo and more. One of the great things about City Tattoo Removal is that they have multiple types of laser machines to remove the tattoo the most dependent on your skin type. City Tattoo Removal also offers a free first consultation as well as a test patch so clients can feel the laser before they commit to treatment.



City Tattoo Removal treats over 130 tattoos every week making them the most popular London destination for tattoo removal. With over 20 years of experience, City Tattoo Removal has the equipment to remove all colors of ink on multiple skin types. By offering only the gold standard in laser tattoo removal equipment, City Tattoo Removal clients leave happy repeatedly.



City Tattoo Removal offers single package treatments, all the way to packs of nine. Prices depend on the size of the tattoo and start at £40 for a single treatment. Most tattoos require multiple treatments for permanent removal and treatments can be discussed in the consultation.



The London clinic is staffed only and exclusively with fully trained and experienced medical professionals and uses Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) techniques. At City Tattoo Removal, clients will leave treatments fully satisfied with their tattoo removal.



To schedule a free first consultation today or to look up answers to commonly asked questions about laser tattoo removal, simply visit www.citytattooremoval.com.