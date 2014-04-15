Tattoo Removal & Skin Tightening - Latest Treatments Discussed by Dr Lycka & Dr Katz

Edmonton, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Tattoo removal has seen a great leap forward with the introduction of a new tattoo removal laser using pico second technology. And another area of skin care that is benefiting from new laser devices, as well as radio frequency and ultrasound devices, is that of skin tightening.



To explain & review the latest devices and techniques for tattoo removal and skin tightening, host of Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today, Edmonton Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr Barry Lycka welcomes back Dr Bruce Katz, Clinical Professor of Dermatology at The Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York.



In this in-depth interview, Dr Katz begins by explaining how the new PicoSure ™ tattoo removal laser actually works. He describes the technology and the benefit the new laser has for people who want a tattoo removing, particularly the speed of treatment, the reduced numbers of treatments required and the increased range of colors the laser can remove. Dr Lycka & Dr Katz share stories around tattoos, why people get them and why they want them removed, and discuss charitable organisations they work with to help people such as ex-inmates, ex-gang members and victims of the sex trade to have tattoos removed as part of a way of getting back into society & employment again.



The two doctors then move onto the problem of skin tightening, and review the latest devices that are having some effect in producing skin tightening. They consider laser devices, as well as those using radio frequency and focused ultrasound technology and discuss the differences between them, and the results that can be achieved.



About Dr Barry A.S. Lycka

Barry A. S. Lycka, Edmonton based Cosmetic Dermatologist, is one of North America's foremost authorities on cosmetic surgery, skin cancer surgery, reconstructive surgery and laser surgery of the skin. He broadcasts the Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today internet talk radio show on webtalkradio.net as an un-biased and detailed source of credible information on cosmetic surgery. He interviews world-leading experts, gets the inside story on the controversial aspects of cosmetic surgery and uncovers & explains new techniques and products. The show continues to grow in popularity with over 7000 downloads a week being made.



For further information on this series or any other questions relating to Cosmetic Dermatology, Dr Lycka can be contacted via his website barrylyckamd.com or by telephone at his Edmonton office.