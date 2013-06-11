Tattoo Website Launches Showing the Best Pin Up Girl Tattoos from Around the World

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- The pin up girl was a favorite tattoo of sailors and men in the military, they even used to have them painted onto the sides of fighter planes in the war! Unfortunately they don't appear on the side of modern day fighter jets though, however pin up girls have been made extremely popular by cult icons such as Marilyn Monroe and Betty page.



Recently the pin up style has been thrown straight into the mainstream with celebrities posing in classic poses and a whole clothing style based on the classic pin up girl look.



With all this new found pin up love, pin up girl tattoos are on the increase. They used to be slightly frowned upon, however they are now more accepted and embraced by society than ever!



Following this growing trend Pinupgirlstattoos.com promotes the very best tattoo artists to make sure tattoo enthusiasts make the right decision when choosing a tattoo artist. This kind of information is extremely valuable to tattoo enthusiasts as it could save them a lot of money in the long term. If their tattoo doesn't turn out the way they hoped they will either have it covered up with another tattoo (more money) or have it removed with laser treatment, which can be very expensive.



Hundreds of unique pin up girl tattoos can be found at Pinupgirlstattoos.com, they've got it all, from angel tattoos to zombie tattoos. Some people know what kind of tattoo they want whereas others aren't too sure and need help deciding on a design, their website helps to figure that out.



"Tattoos are back in fashion big time and we aim to be the go to place when someone is considering getting a pin up tattoo. Our website not only gives people ideas for their new tattoo but also lets them find out who the best artists are and how to get in contact with them."



