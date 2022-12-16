Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2022 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Tattooed Chef, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Tattooed Chef, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On March 16, 2022, Tattooed Chef, Inc. announced its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. Tattooed Chef, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $148.49 million in 2020 to $213.43 million in 2021, and that its Net Income of $67.24 million in 2020 turned to a Net Loss of $87.4 million in 2021.



Then on October 12, 2022, after market hours, Tattooed Chef, Inc. announced that it would restate its quarterly and annual financial statements for 2021, and for its first and second quarterly financial periods of 2022. Tattooed Chef stated these financial statements should no longer be relied upon.



Shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) declined from $13.23 per share in late Match 2022, to as low as $4.05 per share on October 13, 2022.



