Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Investor Alert: Deadline in Lawsuit on February 21, 2023

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on February 21, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF).



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) common shares between March 20, 2021 and October 12, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 20, 2021 and October 12, 2022, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that Tattooed Chef continuously downplayed its serious issues with internal controls, that Tattooed Chef's financial statements from March 31, 2021 to the present included "certain errors" such as overstating revenue and understating losses, that as a result, Tattooed Chef would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



