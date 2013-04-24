Tattoos Can Be Removed Without Scaring Says London Laser Clinic

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- City Tattoo Removal is conveniently located in Fenchurch Street, London and open 6 days a week from Monday-Friday. The clinic offers free walk-in consultations to anyone that is interested in getting their tattoos removed using state of the art laser technology. Just a short walk from Tower Hill, Monument, Bank and Aldgate tube stations. The laser clinic was established in 2002 and they specialize in all kinds of laser treatment including tattoo removal.



How does laser tattoo removal work?



When you get a tattoo the artist uses a motorised needle to inject ink deep into your skin, the ink is injected into your skins second layer called, this layer is called the dermis. The dermis is more stable than your skins outer layer which is called the epidermis, the epidermis is constantly being renewed, if the ink were not injected into this dermis layer of skin your tattoo would not be permanent and could easily be washed off.



It's because the ink is located in the dermis layer of your skin that it is permanent and very hard to remove without leaving a scar, traditional tattoo removal methods use surgical sand paper to wear away at the epidermis and remove the tattoo ink (a process called dermabrasion) or another invasive procedure is to cut the tattoo containing skin out completely and then place a graft over the top.



With laser removal the skin is not broken, laser tattoo removal is a completely non-invasive procedure. The laser breaks down the ink in your skins dermis layer by using high energy bursts of light. Once the ink has been broken down your body can remove it naturally. You can learn more about laser tattoo removal in this video.



Does laser tattoo removal hurt?



The clinic say that some of their clients find the tattoo removal procedure reminds them of when they had the tattoo done, others say that it feels as though their skin is being flicked with an elastic band but if you don't like the pain a numbing cream can be applied.



