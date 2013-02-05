Tattoos Designs Live Now Illustrates Tattoos in Many Categories

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Now providing access to tattoos in various categories, the Tattoos Designs Live website is designed for men and women to find ways to express themselves. While men use tattoos to look more masculine, women often choose them to look more feminine. The choices available help each individual make the right choice beforehand.



The designs featured on the website are intended to help people make a decision if they want to get a tattoo. There are permanent tattoos featured on the site, while temporary ones are also illustrated, which can be removed if desired. Designs shown include dragons, fire, and animals often chosen by men. The more feminine types such as flowers, rainbows, and words are also presented.



A standout feature of the site is the selection of categories. Numerous varieties of tattoos are photographed, with sections for American Indian tattoos and ankle, Asian dragon, butterfly, and cartoon tattoos being among the newly added categories. Other new segments include flaming tattoos and ones with symbols of Japanese culture, while new mermaid designs are illustrated too.



Visitors can choose to look at a series of bug tattoos, or check out the intricate designs of biomechanical tattoos. There are all sorts of designs for animals in addition to ones that represent any number of ethnic cultures and symbols. Henna tattoos and flowers are popular, as well as designs representative of astrological signs such as Leo or Libra.



The decision for getting a tattoo is not only based on what a person wants to display on their body. Where they go to get is important too, as they need to be sure the artist uses a new needle. Diseases can easily be spread if the same needle is used for more than one person. The site also creates a perspective of tattoos as body art. It illustrates ones with various colors and also in a variety of fonts, particularly for those featuring letters, words, or full sentences. Japanese, Arabic, Israeli, Latin letters, and more are available and demonstrated in the pictures on the site.



A huge array of categories, designs, and other aspects of tattoos is illustrated; to learn more and gain a background understanding of the many facets, visit http://tattoosdesignslive.com.