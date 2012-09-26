TauRx Therapeutics Ltd - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- TauRx Therapeutics Ltd - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 provides data on the TauRx Therapeutics Ltd’s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
Scope
- TauRx Therapeutics Ltd - Brief TauRx Therapeutics Ltd overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of TauRx Therapeutics Ltd human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of TauRx Therapeutics Ltd with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the TauRx Therapeutics Ltd’s pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to buy
- Evaluate TauRx Therapeutics Ltd’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of TauRx Therapeutics Ltd in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the TauRx Therapeutics Ltd’s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with TauRx Therapeutics Ltd.
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of TauRx Therapeutics Ltd and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
Keywords
Current R&D Portfolio of TauRx Therapeutics Ltd; TauRx Therapeutics Ltd - Key Therapeutics; TauRx Therapeutics Ltd - Pipeline Overview and Promising Molecules; TauRx Therapeutics Ltd - News; TauRx Therapeutics Ltd - Latest Updates; TauRx Therapeutics Ltd - Pipeline; TauRx Therapeutics Ltd - Discontinued/Dormant Projects
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